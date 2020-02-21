Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

About Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

