Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 189,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,682,507 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,483 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

