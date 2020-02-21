Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.45 Million Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Qorvo worth $97,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.56 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.37.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

