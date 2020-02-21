Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 87500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Nanotech Security from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.78.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nanotech Security Corp will post -0.0101333 EPS for the current year.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

