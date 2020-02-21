Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Buckingham Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

