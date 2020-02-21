588 Shares in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $167,000.
Gentherm stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.
THRM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.
In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
