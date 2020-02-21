588 Shares in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $167,000.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

