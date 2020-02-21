Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 968.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,496.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $1,475,922.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,829,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,821,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,535,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $164.72 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $166.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

