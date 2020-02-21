Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 188.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:EV opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

