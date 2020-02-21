Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cryolife by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryolife by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryolife by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock worth $438,687. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $984.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.67. Cryolife Inc has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

