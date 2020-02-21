Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.