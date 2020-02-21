AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $3,324,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $3,088,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE AN opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.