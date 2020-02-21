Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $752,322 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

