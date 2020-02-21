Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 750 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 99,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.69 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

