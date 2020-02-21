Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $101,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,949 shares of company stock valued at $26,561,446. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $76.97 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.