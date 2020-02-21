Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,290 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

