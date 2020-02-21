Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $168.08 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $362.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

