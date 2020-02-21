Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Cousins Properties worth $99,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

