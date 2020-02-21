Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,330 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Andersons by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Andersons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Andersons by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Andersons Inc has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $38.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

