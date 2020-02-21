1,675 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,211,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.