1,675 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,211,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
