Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $100,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

