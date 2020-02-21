Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,840 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Etsy by 384.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.