Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,330 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,994 shares of company stock worth $12,575,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

