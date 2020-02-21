Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 4,440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.