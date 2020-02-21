Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,582 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of M&T Bank worth $100,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in M&T Bank by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.