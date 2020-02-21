Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE FAF opened at $65.03 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.