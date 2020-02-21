Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $42.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

