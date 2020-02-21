Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,938 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Synopsys worth $103,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.