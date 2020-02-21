Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.