Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Dollar Tree worth $103,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

