Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,346 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $103,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.