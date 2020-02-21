Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

