Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $650,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.