GAM Holding AG Has $22.59 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 54.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

