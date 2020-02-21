Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

