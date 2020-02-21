Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,677,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GNW opened at $4.32 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.