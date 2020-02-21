Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $104,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

