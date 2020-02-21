Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

