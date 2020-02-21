Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of APRN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 102.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 571,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

