TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

NYSE:FTI opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

