BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NiSource stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

