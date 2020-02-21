Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Buy

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

ALYA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.