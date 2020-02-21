AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANAB. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arbutus Biopharma Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Arbutus Biopharma Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Blue Apron Price Target Cut to $5.00
Blue Apron Price Target Cut to $5.00
TechnipFMC Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets
TechnipFMC Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets
BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NiSource
BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NiSource
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alithya Group to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alithya Group to Buy
AnaptysBio Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
AnaptysBio Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report