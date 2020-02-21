AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANAB. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

