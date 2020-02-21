Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE ETR opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

