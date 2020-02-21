Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 166,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,557,000. AXA boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 952.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,751,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

