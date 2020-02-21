Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of A opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

