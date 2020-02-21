ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.38.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

