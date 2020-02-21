BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5,280.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,873,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.