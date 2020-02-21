Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

