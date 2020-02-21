American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

NYSE AEP opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

