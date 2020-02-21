Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 883,413 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.